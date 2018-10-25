WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - Police in Washougal are on the lookout for FOX 12’s most wanted accused of stealing three boats from the port of Camas-Washougal marina.
The thefts happened on Sept. 2, Sept. 9 and Oct. 19 and police said all three boats were recovered.
Folks at the marina said whoever is behind the thefts were after electronics and fishing gear. They also said the low water level here on the Columbia played a role in the thieves getting in.
“It’s a really popular spot for boaters,” Facilities Manager Jeramy Wilcox said.
Wilcox took FOX 12 through the card locked gates and past the numerous security cameras and showed us the spot where two boats were stolen right from their slips.
Those security cameras caught two of the three thefts. The second one on Sept. 9, a man in wet suit suddenly appears. Wilcox said the person in the video hot-wired a boat and in a matter of minutes was headed out on to the Columbia river where it was stripped of expensive electronics and abandoned.
“For us as a staff it is hard to see that happen you know, anger definitely anger,” he said.
Fast forward to last Friday, the same camera’s caught another theft but the only difference was this person was in jeans. They feel the extremely low river played a role in getting past the secure gates.
“Imagine the water being down so low, you are only stepping in a foot and a half, foot of water and that is what they were able to do,” Wilcox said.
For now, they are working on adding more security measures and hoping whoever is behind these thefts is caught soon.
“It’s unfortunate and we just have to educate ourselves on how to better prevent this from happening again,” he said.
Staff at the marina are asking boat owners either at their location or others on the Columbia to make sure electronics and valuables are taken off the boat.
They also said if boat owners wish to chain their boat to the dock, they can, if there is an emergency the marina staff will cut the lock and replace it free of charge.
Washougal Police are asking anyone who has any information to give them a call.
