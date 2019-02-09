CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health released locations that can be removed from their list of exposure sites on Saturday.
Since Jan. 1, health officials have identified 53 confirmed cases and two suspect cases.
On Saturday afternoon, health officials have not identified any new confirmed cases or locations where people may have been exposed; however, identified locations that can be removed from the list of exposure sites.
Three suspect cases made earlier in the week as possible measles cases have been ruled out by health officials.
Officials said specialized testing determined those cases were experiencing vaccine rash, a benign rash five percent of people can experience after receiving their first dose of the measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR, vaccine.
The removed exposure locations are:
• Sea Mar Medical Clinic Salmon Creek (Feb. 1 and Feb. 4),
• The Vancouver Clinic Salmon Creek (Jan. 30)
• Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center Emergency Department (Feb. 2).
For a complete list of exposure sites, visit the Public Health measles investigation webpage.
