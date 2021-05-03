Three charged after May Day riot in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Monday that he charged three people after the May Day riot in downtown Portland.
Phoebe Loomis is charged with one count of felony riot and three counts of criminal mischief in the first degree. Loomis is accused of breaking windows at two Starbucks stores and the Sasse & Wellness Medical Spa.
Quang Nquygen is charged with one count of felony riot, one count of criminal mischief in the first degree and two counts of attempted criminal mischief in the first degree. He is accused of breaking a window at a Starbucks and attempting to break windows at two other Starbucks.
Jeremiah Day is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of menacing, one count of resisting arrest, one count of interfering with a peace officer and one count of felony riot. Day is accused of trying to push through a perimeter of officers as they tried to take another person into custody.
According to court documents, officers observed Day holding a butterfly knife and pointing it towards an officer, with the blade extended, while standing about ten feet away from police. After returning to the crowd, police watched as Day re-approached them using an umbrella as a shield.
Three other arrests were made on Saturday. Two people were arrested on outstanding warrants and one is still under investigation by the Portland Police Bureau for possible charges.
Ya' know, some people just shouldn't try to grow a 'stache.
You mean Mult Co DA "Catch and Release" Schmidt is really charging someone? Will wonders never cease?
