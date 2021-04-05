PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three local community advocate groups filed a lawsuit against the Rose Quarter Freeway Expansion project that would add additional lanes to Interstate 5.
The group made up of No More Freeways, Neighbors for Clean Air and the Eliot Neighborhood Association said the Oregon Department of Transportation's proposed $800 million freeway expansion would impact Harriet Tubman Middle School and the surrounding community.
According to court documents, the group will use various laws, including the National Environmental Protection Act, that would require ODOT to prepare a full Environmental Impact Statement to study alternatives to adding more lanes to I-5.
“Today is a historic day for anyone who believes that ODOT should be held to basic standards of community accountability and transparency,” said Aaron Brown, an organizer with No More Freeways. “ODOT has continued to blatantly hide and misrepresent their intentions with this proposed $800 million expansion in the backyard of Harriet Tubman Middle School. The public has every right to know the impacts this proposed freeway expansion would have on our neighborhood streets, on the lungs of our children, and the planet they stand to inherit. This lawsuit is our mechanism to try to force ODOT to answer to the community’s concerns.”
In 2019, ODOT had placed a hold on the decades-old project after push back from the community.
Whiners and complainers. This is why nothing gets done. They should talk to the people that had to give up their homes for I-205.
