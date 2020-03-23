COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - There are three cases of COVID-19 in Cowlitz County, as of Monday, according to health officials.
The Cowlitz County Health Department reported its third case Monday. The first diagnosed case in Cowlitz County was reported Friday.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services is identifying and notifying all close contacts of the diagnosed cases. Those people are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Health officials then monitor those people for symptoms of the coronavirus.
Statewide in Washington, there have been 1,996 cases of COVID-19, with 95 deaths related to the virus.
On Monday, Clark County health officials announced three new cases in that county, bringing the total there to 13. One of those new cases resulted in the death of the patient. There have been four COVID-19-related deaths in Clark County.
MORE: Coronavirus coverage
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.