TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers searching for the person(s) who killed three cow elk and left them to waste in Tillamook County.
The investigation began on Jan. 12 when troopers discovered the cow elk in a clear-cut about two and a half miles from Highway 6 on Fox Creek Road. OSP said the elk had been shot and killed with a high caliber rifle.
OSP said troopers were able to gather evidence from the scene.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact OSP at 503-842-4433. Reference case number SP19-013862.
Information that leads to an arrest is eligible for either a cash reward or preference points, outlined below:
Preference point rewards:
- 5 Points-Bighorn Sheep
- 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat
- 5 Points-Moose
- 5 Points-Wolf
- 4 Points-Elk
- 4 Points-Deer
- 4 Points-Antelope
- 4 Points-Bear
- 4 Points-Cougar
Cash rewards:
- $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose
- $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope
- $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf
- 300 Habitat Destruction
- $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl
- $100 Furbearers
- $100 Game Fish and Shellfish
