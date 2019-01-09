NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - Three fishermen have died after their boat capsized in the Yaquina Bay Bar Tuesday night.
Coast Guard officials said the commercial fishing vessel, Mary B II, called for an escort across the bar at around 10:15 p.m.
When a crew arrived, the boat had already capsized.
A Coast Guard aircrew recovered one of the fisherman from the boat at around 11:30 p.m. He was unresponsive and taken to emergency medical crews waiting onshore. He was later pronounced dead.
According to officials, the second fisherman washed up on the beach and was found unresponsive at around 12 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials said the third fisherman is stuck inside the vessel and is deceased.
Crews are not able to reach him due to unsafe sea conditions, and conditions are expected to be worse on Wednesday.
Crews battled 12 to 14-foot seas during the initial response.
Officials said Oregon State Police will handle salvage, cleanup and body recovery.
The identities of the fishermen have not been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
