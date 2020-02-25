Three dogs rescued from a house fire in Lebanon

EBANON, OR- Three dogs were rescued from a house fire in Lebanon on Tuesday.
At 3:00 p.m. fire crews responded to a house fire on Dodge Street where they were told person who had escaped the fire that there were three dogs inside the home.
Firefighters were able to enter home, rescue the dogs and confirm no one else was inside.
According to firefighters, the fire had traveled up the walls, burned some of the roof and filled the house with smoke. Using a ladder, crews were able to access the roof and cut a hole to vent out the house.
The fire was fully extinguished in about an hour, firefighters said.
No injuries were reported.
Samson the bulldog did take the opportunity to thank the firefighters who rescued him and the other dogs.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.