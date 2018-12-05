LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Three families were displaced by an apartment fire Wednesday evening.
Longview police and fire responded to a report of a wall on fire in an apartment located at 1915 Dorothy Ave around 5:45 p.m.
Officials said beforehand crews were responding to a possible fire in West Longview resulting in fire units being spread thin.
When fire crews arrived, they were told the fire was out, but as crews entered the first-floor unit they determined they still had an active fire burning in the wall.
Four apartment units were filled with smoke, according to crews.
Officials said no fire spread to the upstairs units, however, there was significant smoke damage as well as damage to the waste plumbing system in the unit above the fire.
Three families were displaced by the fire and Red Cross was called out to provide assistance for one of the families.
No injuries were reported, according to crews.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.