SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Salem police say a DUII crash caused a car to roll multiple times, sending three people to the hospital.
At about 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a crash at 38th Avenue Northeast and Manor Drive Northeast.
Police say a Nissan pickup went through a stop sign and collided with a southbound Chevrolet SUV. The impact pushed the SUV into a nearby yard.
The Chevrolet driver was not hurt but the Nissan ended up rolling, ejecting all three people inside.
They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
The driver of the Nissan, 18-year-old Uriel Cardenas Torres of Salem, was arrested on charges of DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering and assault.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
