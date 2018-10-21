HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a crash Sunday involving a Hillsboro police cruiser and a pickup truck.
Hillsboro police say at about 3:20 p.m., a patrol car was traveling westbound on Northeast Evergreen Parkway through the intersection with Northwest 185th Avenue.
While in the intersection, the patrol car was hit on the passenger side by a green Dodge Ram pickup truck that was traveling southbound on Northwest 185th Avenue.
Police say the officer driving the patrol car was responding to a call for service and his emergency lights and siren were both on at the time.
A male officer and a male police cadet were inside the patrol car, according to police.
About a dozen firefighters just pulled someone out of the police cruiser pic.twitter.com/pwC5GudoHu— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) October 21, 2018
Firefighters had to cut off the roof of the cruiser and it took them about half an hour to rescue the cadet trapped inside. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
The officer and the pickup driver also went to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. The names of the people involved are not being released at this time.
