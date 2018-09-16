Three killed in head-on crash near McMinnville airport

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Three people died Saturday in a head-on crash near the McMinnville airport.
The collision occurred at about 1:10 p.m. on Highway 18 near milepost 48.
According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2001 Pontiac Grand Am driven by 19-year-old Joseph Hawkins of Salem was traveling eastbound when he crossed into the westbound lanes, hitting a 2005 Subaru Legacy head on.
Hawkins, who was the only person inside the Pontiac, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Subaru, 70-year-old Roger Verdier of Vancouver, was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.
His two passengers, 59-year-old Mary Verdier of Vancouver and 60-year-old Susan Heffel of McMinnville, were killed in the crash.
Police said the reason Hawkins entered the oncoming lanes is unknown at this time.
