MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash near Gates Monday night.
The crash happened on Highway 22E near milepost 35 at around 6:42 p.m.
Oregon State Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2004 GMC Envoy carrying five occupants was traveling westbound on the highway when the vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees.
The driver and one passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
OSP said two occupants were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant remained in the vehicle and was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway 22E was closed for about two and a half hours during the crash investigation.
OSP said speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
OSP was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Keizer Police Department, Gates Fire, Lyons EMS and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
No other information has been released.
