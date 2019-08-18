PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three lanes of southbound Interstate 205 on the Glenn Jackson Bridge are blocked due to a crash Sunday evening.
The crash occurred on the bridge at Government Island just after 7 p.m.
Washington State Patrol says one vehicle rolled, blocking three right southbound lanes.
There is a three-mile backup to State Route 14, according to WSP.
Drivers are advised to expect delays or use an alternate route.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
