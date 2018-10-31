Three McMinnville High School soccer players arrested in hazing investigation

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Three McMinnville High School soccer players were arrested in connection with a hazing investigation.
FOX 12 first reported on the investigation in September, when three players were kicked off the boys soccer team and five other players were suspended from the team.
Police said a school resource officer was notified by McMinnville School District staff about an alleged hazing incident on a bus ride back from a non-league match.
The McMinnville Police Department said an extensive investigation was conducted and the case was forwarded to the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office.
On Wednesday, officers said three members of the boys soccer program were arrested for “hazing related conduct.”
All three were issued criminal citations for harassment, which is a misdemeanor, in lieu of being taken into custody.
The charges relate to an incident in October 2017, as well as one on Aug. 30 of this year, according to police.
The names of the suspects were not released, as officers said they were all under the age of 18 at the time of the incidents.
