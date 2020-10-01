CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV)- Three people were arrested in connection with multiple acts of violence in Vancouver on Wednesday, including stomping on a man's head and threatening to slit another man's belly, according to police.
In the first incident, Vancouver police responded to a report of a physical disturbance at bus stop on Todd Road and East Plain Boulevard just before 10:00 p.m. The 911 caller said a group of men had punched the victim until he fell to the floor, and then stomped on his head and body “even after he lost conscious.” The caller provided a description of the vehicle.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
During the investigation, officers learned about a second incident involving a "strong-armed robbery" with a vehicle description matching the one provided in the first incident at 2300 General Anderson Avenue. The victim told police that a male wearing a long-sleeve blue jacket had demanded his belonging and threatened to assault him and “slit his belly.” The victim fought the suspect and ended up having his shoes and clothing stolen by the suspects.
Several units in the area and spotted and stopped stopped the suspects vehicle, police said. Three people were taken into custody.
One of the suspects was wearing the second victim’s clothing.
Valon V. Saeliew-Sione Jr., 19, and two others unidentified suspects were booked into the Clark County Jail for robbery I.
The investigation is ongoing.
