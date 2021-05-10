BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Police say three people have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents involving a robbery and human trafficking that took place in Beaverton and Portland in November 2020.
On Nov. 11, the U.S. Marshals Task Force was searching for a wanted fugitive in the 9700 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. During their surveillance, they noticed two men leaving a hotel room. One of the officers was able to see inside the room and saw a severely assaulted woman tied up to a chair and put a plan into place to rescue the woman.
The Portland Police Bureau Human Trafficking Unit was called and took the lead on the investigation. During the rescue, a second victim was found and rescued a short distance away in a similar circumstance as the first victim. Both victims were Chinese women brought to the United States on fraudulent visas and under misleading terms. They were subjected to violent and brutal acts to commit sexual acts for money that were given to the men identified as 19-year-old Yuan Gao and 21-year-old Xinyu Zhou.
Investigators learned that the traffickers had operations in Portland and other local cities and across the country.
On Nov. 25, Beaverton police responded to a robbery at an area hotel near Southwest 158th Avenue. Police say during the robbery, a woman was attacked with a hammer and suffered significant injuries. This was the third assault at the same Beaverton hotel in 2020, and in other cases, the victims were robbed and assaulted in a similar fashion.
The suspects were later identified as Gao, Zhou, and 18-year-old Arian Esfandiari.
On Dec. 10, the three suspects were taken into custody in Omaha, Nebraska, for similar offenses. Beaverton police believe there are additional suspects associated with the incidents that happened in Beaverton. It is also believed that additional victims may be in the Portland/Beaverton areas.
The Multnomah County District Attorney Human Trafficking Team indicted Gao and Zhou on two counts of Compelling Prostitution, eight counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree robbery, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree assault.
All three suspects are expected to be extradited after their cases have been resolved in Nebraska.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Beaverton Police Detective Chad Opitz at 503-526-2674.
