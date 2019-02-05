Three men stabbed during fight at Dairy Queen in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Marion County deputies are investigating after they say three men were stabbed Tuesday night at a Dairy Queen in Salem.
Deputies just after 6 p.m. rushed to the 390 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast on a report of multiple people fighting in the restaurant’s lobby, the sheriff’s office says.
Upon arrival, deputies found three men with stab wounds.
Two of the men were taken to Salem Hospital with serious injuries; the third, a Dairy Queen employee, was treated at the scene for minor wounds deputies believe he sustained while trying to break up the fight.
Detectives say there is no suspect description to share. They do not believe there is any immediate danger to the public in relation to this case.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate and asks anyone with information about the case or anyone who witnessed the altercation to call their tip line at 503-540-8079.
