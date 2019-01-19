CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Three more sites were identified as places people may have been exposed to measles.
The new locations where people may have been exposed are:
- Maple Grove School, 601B SW Eaton Blvd., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9.
- River HomeLink, 601 SW Eaton Blvd., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9.
- A Children’s Dentist, 101 NW 12th Ave., Battle Ground from 1:30 to 6 pm Tuesday, Jan. 8.
Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel in Portland has been removed from the list of potential exposure sites, according to health officials.
On Friday, 19 cases of measles were confirmed. A full list of exposure sites can be found here.
Health officials said the outbreak is a continuous investigation and no more additional cases have been confirmed on Saturday.
Clark County Public Health are urging anyone who has been exposed and believes they have symptoms of measles to call their health care provider before visiting the medical office to avoid exposing others.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.