Three NE Portland restaurants already dealing with the pandemic get hit by vandals, thieves

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Businesses are already having a hard enough time with the pandemic, and now FOX 12's Most Wanted made things even more difficult for three Northeast Portland restaurants by smashing their windows, and at one, stealing the cash register.
Once again, Tropicale is making the best out of a bad situation, this time with some new door decorations to cover up broken glass from about 2:30 a.m., Tuesday.
"It's just a shame," owner Alfredo Climaco said whoever did it couldn't get in because of the protective film they have on the door. They've gotten smart with security upgrades after having several incidents in the past month.
"That brings extra stress we don't want, we weren't planning on," he said.
Of course, it's already a stressful time in the restaurant and bar industry. Tropicale is known for its fancy drinks, so now, with just takeout business, sales have dropped about 90 percent.
"There are days when we used to sell a few $1,000, $3 or $4 thousand. Today we're selling 300; we're selling $400," Climaco said.
"The little sales we could do in the morning we spent it dealing with police officers, getting the plywood, the prints to cover it."
Restaurants on either side of Tropicale were hit too, 24th and Meatballs got surveillance video of someone breaking their window and crawling through.
Portland Police believe there were two suspects.
At Rollin Fresh, in addition to a broken window, the cash register and a phone were stolen.
"It was a tornado in here, a catastrophe, co-owner Ryan Moy said. "It seems like it's a trend that isn't getting better in this city, and it's just really frustrating."
Moy said they're happy to help anyone who needs it, so to see such selfishness in a time when everyone should be coming together is disappointing.
"We have a lot of people that are depending on us to stay open, and when things like this happen, it makes it even harder," he said.
Portland Police said they had seen more of these types of crimes during the pandemic and demonstrations and that people know their resources are stretched thin.
For businesses that can, they suggest alarm or video systems that relay real-time information for police to respond to, and they say hide anything that appears valuable.
