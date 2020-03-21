CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Clark County, health officials announced on Saturday, bringing the county total to nine.
The first case is a woman in her 80s who had contact with a confirmed case, Clark County Public Health said. The woman was quarantined when she developed symptoms and did not expose others. The woman is currently in the hospital.
The second case is a woman in her 40s who had no known contact with a confirmed case, health officials said. She is quarantine and recovering at home.
The third case a man in his 80s, health officials said. They are still investigating if he had any exposure with a confirmed case. He is currently in the hospital.
Public Health says it is working on identify and notify the close contacts of confirmed cases. Those who are contacted will be “instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with a confirmed case.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.