BEAVERTON, OR (KTPV) - Just after 4 p.m. Friday, firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a house fire off 167th Avenue in Beaverton.
The crew staffed on the fire engine from Cooper Mountain Station 69 happened to come across the house fire while headed to a medical call in the area. They immediately had 911 dispatchers add another nearby unit to the medical call while they stopped to respond to the fire.
Firefighters found flames coming from the backside of the house, which ended up making their way into the attic of the home. Two people and a dog were able to safely evacuate but firefighters had to rescue a third adult from the second story of the house. The third person was uninjured and quickly reunited with their dog.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
TVF&R enacted a burn ban that began on April 14 and will only be lifted if/when conditions improve. For more information about what activities are prohibited during a burn ban and Red Flag Warning, go to Burn Ban Map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.