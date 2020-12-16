CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A home in Salmon Creek went up in flames early Wednesday morning, but fortunately no one was injured.
According to Clark County Fire District 6, firefighters from its district and Vancouver Fire responded at 2:40 a.m. to a house on fire near the intersection of Northwest 142nd Way and Northwest 29th Avenue.
At the scene, crews found a fully involved fire at the three-level home. Fire officials said flames were seen “shooting out of the front of the home.”
Three residents of the home and a dog had already safely evacuated before crews arrived.
In total, five engine companies, one truck, two squads, and two Battalion Chiefs fought the fire, which was brought under control in 20 minutes.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. The fire appeared to ignite at the front of the home, likely in the living room.
Fire officials said the displaced residents and dog are being assisted by the Red Cross.
No one was injured in the fire or firefighting response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.