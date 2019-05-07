PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three people were arrested Sunday following reports of street racing on Interstate 84, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The I-84 incident was caught on an ODOT camera.
Video shows a driver doing doughnuts for a few minutes in the middle of the highway near Northeast 122nd. The driver then takes off and is followed by a group of motorcyclists.
Portland police arrested Noah Terry, 20, at the intersection of Northeast 92nd Drive and Northeast Alderwood at around 10:49 p.m.
At the same time, officers arrested Nageso Gebeyessa, 27, and Codie Schoene, 22, in the 5100 block of Northeast 109th Avenue.
Terry is being charged with reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, and second-degree disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The district attorney's office said Gebeyessa and Schoene were both booked into jail on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Wonder if they'll all still be smirking after court. They think they're pretty cool, don't they?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.