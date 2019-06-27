PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested three people after responding to a report of a stabbing in downtown Portland late Wednesday night.
Just before 12 a.m., officers were called out to the 100 block of Southwest Broadway on the report of someone stabbed.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from numerous stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening-injuries.
lots of police & crime scene tape at Broadway & Burnside. One officer told me there was a fight, another said there was a stabbing. #Fox12 #Portland pic.twitter.com/OM1K2dgeux— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 27, 2019
Police said officers learned that there were three suspects involved in the stabbing. Those suspects were located nearby and arrested.
The names of the suspects or the charges they may be facing have not been released at this time.
Police said a knife was recovered.
Anyone with information about the stabbing, or what may have led up to it, is asked to contact the non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333.
