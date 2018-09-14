PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three people attending a rally and march against prison slavery were arrested by Portland police Thursday night.
Activists with Direct Action Alliance, Femmes Strike Back PDX, Portland DSA, and OccupyICEPDX held the rally at Elizabeth Caruthers Park.
The group said they are calling on the Oregon Health and Science University to "end their partnership with Oregon Corrections Enterprises until changes are made in accordance with the nationwide prison strike demands."
Police said they responded to the park at around 5:41 p.m. and observed protesters blocking roadways and traffic in the South Waterfront area.
Police also said the protesters were blocking access to OHSU's Center for Health and Healing and the Collaborative Life Sciences Building. Both buildings were put on lockout.
When protesters began to march on the roadways, officers gave directions over loud speakers telling people to move off the roadway and onto nearby sidewalks.
According to police, officers located a man participating in the march that was believed to be a suspect in a June 3 assault investigation. The man, identified as 31-year-old Jacob A. Bureros, was taken into custody.
Police said a water bottle was thrown by a protester during the march and struck an officer. Officers then deployed pepper spray and arrested two more protesters, identified as 43-year-old Sherry Motamedi and 21-year-old Zoe R. McLain.
Bureros was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of harassment.
Motamedi and McLain were both booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
No injuries were reported during the protest.
Anyone with information about Thursday's protest is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
