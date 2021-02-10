CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three people died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 in Clatsop County on Wednesday.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near Milepost 11, two miles east of the Necanicum Junction, at 10:07 a.m.
Investigators said a Mercedes station wagon driven by 21-year-old Walter Smith of Pendleton was heading west when Smith lost control of the car and slid sideways into the eastbound lanes. The car collided with an oncoming Toyota Tacoma.
Smith and his passengers, 20-year-old Erick Fadness of Decorah, Iowa, and a 16-year-old girl from Portland, died in the crash, according to Oregon State Police. The teen was not identified by police.
The driver of the pickup was flown to a Portland hospital for treatment. A condition update was not provided by OSP.
Troopers said speeding is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. No further details were released.
