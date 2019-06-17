Three people hospitalized in three-vehicle crash on Hwy 30 in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Columbia County on Monday.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at Bennett Road in the Warren area at around 4:30 p.m.
Police said the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was attempting to turn onto Highway 30 eastbound from Bennett Road, but went into the path of a westbound Jeep Cherokee.
The driver of the Jeep hit the Volkswagen and lost control. The Jeep then traveled into the oncoming eastbound lane and hit a Kia Rio.
The Jeep rolled several times as a result of the collisions.
The highway was blocked for about 40 minutes and the road fully reopened about an hour after the crash.
All vehicles were towed from the scene.
Police said three people were taken to a Portland hospital for treatment, but their conditions were not released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.