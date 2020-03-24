CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Three people in their 40s have tested positive for COVID-19 in Clark County, health officials announced Tuesday.
The first and second case are both women. Health officials said they are both recovering at their respective homes.
Health officials said the third case is a man who is currently hospitalized.
Public Health is investigating whether these people had any known contact with confirmed cases. They are also working to identify and notify the close contacts of these new confirmed cases. All close contacts will be instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with a confirmed case.
The new cases brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 16.
Three other people have died from the virus in Clark County.
