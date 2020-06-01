SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man, woman and child died in a two-vehicle crash in the Salem area Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded to Howell Prairie Road Northeast, near State Street, at 7:40 a.m.
Investigators said the head-on crash involved a 1992 Honda Accord and a 2016 Ram 4500 work truck.
The Honda was on fire when crews arrived at the scene. Two adults in the car, 33-year-old Kelly Byrd and 41-year-old Joseph Dominick were pronounced dead at the scene. Byrd’s 1-year-old son was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The 43-year-old man driving the pickup sustained minor injuries.
Investigators said Byrd was driving the Honda Accord south on Howell Prairie Road when she crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the pickup.
Deputies have not determined why Byrd drove into the wrong lane.
The road remained closed to traffic in the area until 3:30 p.m.
