SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Three people were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Salem Monday evening, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
At around 10:12 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a shooting on 47th Avenue Northeast near Polaris Street Northeast.
Deputies located three victims at the scene. The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said the suspect vehicle fled the scene before deputies arrived. No suspect information or vehicle description is available at this time.
Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 503-588-5032.
This is the fourth shooting that has occurred in Salem in the past 48 hours.
Salem police responded to two separate deadly shootings early Sunday morning. Police said those shootings are not related.
On Monday morning, police responded to the reports of gun shots in the 1500 block of Evergreen Avenue NE. No victims were located.
Anyone with information about those shootings should reach out to Salem police at 503-588-6123.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.