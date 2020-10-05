Three people injured in boat fire at Yale Lake

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Three people injured in a boat fire on Yale Lake in Cowlitz County on Saturday, according to Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies from Clark and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s officers responded to assist firefighters. The sheriff’s office said the boat’s driver, a 60-year-old man suffered second degree burns on his legs and a 20-year-old passenger, a Milwaukie woman, also suffered burn injuries. They were taken to the hospital.
A third person suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said. A small dog was able to escape the and was recovered.
Deputies suspect a bad fouled backfired flame arrestor may have caused the fire.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.