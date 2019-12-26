OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Three people were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon.
Clackamas Fire said two people were extricated from a car that went down a hip after a collision with another car on Maplelane Road in Oregon City.
A rope system was used to get the patients up the hill, according to crews
Three patients were taken to a trauma center with possible life-threatening injuries.
