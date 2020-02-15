Three people injured in head-on crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Glencoe Road and Wren Road on Saturday morning.
The driver in the first vehicle, Kassandra Baker, 26 of Forest Grove was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. She was cited for careless driving and failing to obey traffic lights, deputies said.
The second driver was rescued from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with a serious leg injury. A passenger was also injured and taken to the hospital.
No further information was released about the investigation.
