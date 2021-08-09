PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a series of shootings that left at least three people injured on Saturday. That's on top of two other deadly shootings that happened in the city this weekend, including one on a TriMet bus.
At 2:11 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near Northeast 148th Avenue and East Burnside Street. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.
Just before p.m., officers were called to a hospital where a gunshot victim had arrived with a non-life-threatening injury. Investigators said that shooting happened near Northeast 140th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Almost two hours later, officers responded to a report of a shooting victim in the Hayden Island neighborhood near the 11900 block of North Center Avenue. The victim waved down bystanders and said he had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with what they believe was a serious gunshot wound. Police believe the shooting happened nearby but were unable to find the crime scene.
Roughly 30 shootings have been reported in Portland over the past six weeks, according to the Portland Police Bureau. There have been more than 730 shootings and at least 237 people injured by gunfire so far this year - an average of about one person shot every day.
Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
