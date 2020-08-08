TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) –A rollover crash involving a motorhome shut down northbound I-205 Saturday, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.
The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. near Stafford Road.
Update I205 Incident - an additional ambulance has been requested to the scene. Picture of the scene from the @OregonDOT Camera. #pdxalerts #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/6utI00lBBz— TVF&R (@TVFR) August 8, 2020
Three people were taken to the hospital, according to TVF&R. Their injuries are unknown at this time.
Crews have begun clear up and it's unclear when I-205 will reopen.
Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
