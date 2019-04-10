WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – Three people were injured following a house fire in West Linn Wednesday night.
The fire started just before 7 p.m. at a home in the 20000 block of White Cloud Circle, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
Two people sustained minor injuries, while one person had more serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.