COWLITZ COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Three people were killed in separate vehicle-related incidents in the past eight days, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
On December 27, 2020, Gregory Fiedel, 58, of Bremerton, was killed while participating in an off-road motorcycle race at the Woodland Motocross track. Deputies and Fire District 1 firefighters responded to the scene where they pronounced him deceased. The sheriff's office said another rider struck him while he was getting up after a collision.
Emergency crews responded to a report of a man down as a result of a motorcycle accident in the 700 block of Headquarters Road Castle Rock just before 2:00 a.m. Jan 1. When they arrived, they found Nathanial Roller, 37, injured and laying on the side of the road. Despite lifesaving efforts, Roll was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators determined that he had left his home on an off-road motorcycle and traveled on Headquarters Road when he left the roadway, struck an embankment and thrown from the motorcycle. The sheriff's said Roller was not wearing a helmet and suffered head trauma.
Hours later, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Mt. Solo Road and Willow Grove Connection, where a vehicle was reported upside down in the adjacent slough. The sheriff's office said crews were able to talk to one of the occupants, who managed to get out and onto the roadway.
Investigators said the vehicle was heading southbound on Mt. Solo Road but failed to stop at the intersection with Willow Grove Connection Road, left the roadway and crashed into the slough. The driver, Nathaniel Mingefiiy, 19, of Vancouver, was found deceased and seat belted in the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
The coroner's office is awaiting toxicology results on both of these crashes.
"The Sheriff's Office is saddened by the loss of these lives and encourage everyone to practice safe driving habits to prevent future events of this nature," Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said in a press release. "Speed, distracted driving, failure to utilize safety devices, and driving under the influence can have tragic consequences."
