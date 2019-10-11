PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a house fire in northeast Portland early Friday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a home in the 1300 block of Northeast 112th Avenue at around 3:44 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof.
Battalion Chief Dan Buckner told FOX 12 that wind was an issue that fueled the fire, and it took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
Three people living in the home were woken up by a smoke alarm. They were able to make it out of the home safely with their pets.
No injuries were reported.
Buckner says it appears to be an electrical fire, but the exact cause is unknown at this time.
The home is said to be badly damaged. It is repairable, according to Buckner, but not livable.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.