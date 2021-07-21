PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say two people were taken to the in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash on Northeast Glisan Street in the Hazelwood neighborhood. The crash is now being investigated as an assault.
On Wednesday, at 4:35p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a serious injury crash on Northeast Glisan Street near Northeast 114th Avenue. When they arrived they found two vehicles with serious damage, including one whose engine was sheared away. Three people were taken to the hospital. Two of them, both adult males, were ejected from one of the vehicles. They have life threatening injuries. A driver in the other vehicle, also an adult male, was taken to the hospital with broken legs.
Due to the seriousness of the injuries, the Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team (MCT) was activated. During the investigation, Northeast Glisan Street will be closed both directions between Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast 114th Avenue.
A preliminary investigation suggests that a third vehicle hit one of the vehicles and the impact pushed it over the center line and head-on into the vehicle coming the opposite direction. The suspect's vehicle left the scene before police were called. No suspect information is being released at this time.
If anyone has information about the what happened before, during, or after the crash, has any video or photographic evidence, or knows anything about the suspect or suspect vehicle, they're asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256, or Detective Anthony Zoeller at Anthony.Zoeller@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0743.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.