PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a crash involving a semi-truck and trailer on Interstate 5 near the SE Water Avenue exit.
The crash occurred Monday afternoon and temporarily blocked both directions of traffic on I-5, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The truck was carrying liquefied carbon dioxide and crashed into multiple vehicles before rolling over, according to authorities. Three people were transported to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injures.
According to ODOT, the truck was headed north on I-5 when it rolled over.
It was not immediately clear what caused the truck to crash.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
