PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A home in southeast Portland was damaged after it caught fire Monday morning.
Clackamas Fire and Portland Fire crews were called out to the house fire, located in the 6400 block of Southeast Fern, just before 7:30 a.m.
Officials said crews could see a large column of black smoke while responding to the scene.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a single family home that had heavy fire involvement and a large amount of thick black smoke. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and searched the home.
Residents inside the home were able to get out. Firefighters told FOX 12 that an older woman and her adult son were taken to an area hospital due to smoke exposure.
A neighbor was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.
Happening now: @clackamasfire @PDXFire has just knocked down this house fire on SE Fern St. in Clackamas. Firefighters say everybody got out OK; neighbor taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Cause under investigation. (Courtesy video: Bella Painter) pic.twitter.com/OTWHp6SSMz— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) March 18, 2019
Southeast Flavel at Southeast Fern is blocked due to a hose line supplying water to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
FOX 12 spoke with neighbors who said it appeared the garage had the most intense flames.
"I looked out my window and I could see a ton of smoke, and I was like 'Oh my gosh!' I threw my robe on and came out and saw the house just engulfed in flames," said Cari Painter.
