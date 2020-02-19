CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - Three people are under investigation for potential theft while they worked for the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT reported Wednesday that Oregon State Police is conducting the investigation.
All three were employed at the Lawnfield ODOT Maintenance Station in Clackamas at the time of the alleged theft from the department.
One worker is on unpaid administrative leave, while the other two submitted letters of resignation.
Few details were released about the investigation or allegations in this case. ODOT is working with the Clackamas County District Attorney’s office, but, at this time, none of the individuals involved have been charged with a crime.
The investigation is expected to take several months.
ODOT is assisting OSP and cooperating with the investigation through the production of records and information to help determine the overall loss.
“We do not condone this kind of behavior in any way, shape, or form,” said ODOT Director Kris Strickler.
Strickler has ordered several internal measures to ensure the soundness of ODOT’s financial controls, according to a statement from the department, and to help prevent similar incidents.
