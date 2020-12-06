Blazers logo

KPTV file image.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The Portland Trail Blazers announced Sunday that three people within their organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization sent out the following statement announcing the positive tests and that it will be closing the team’s practice facility on Sunday for deep cleaning.

Sunday was suppose to be the first day of training camp at the facility.

