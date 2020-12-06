PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The Portland Trail Blazers announced Sunday that three people within their organization have tested positive for COVID-19.
The organization sent out the following statement announcing the positive tests and that it will be closing the team’s practice facility on Sunday for deep cleaning.
"Over the past four days, we have had three positive COVID test results within our organization. Out of an abundance of caution, having completed contact tracing, we are closing our practice facility today for deep cleaning while we run confirmatory tests” -Neil Olshey— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 6, 2020
Sunday was suppose to be the first day of training camp at the facility.
