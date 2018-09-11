MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Three players were booted off the McMinnville High School boys soccer team after an alleged hazing incident on a bus ride back from a non-league match, district officials said Tuesday.
Superintendent Maryalice Russell said five more players were suspended from team participation for three weeks.
The details of the alleged hazing have not been shared, but Russell said the soccer coach alerted school leaders to the incident following a Thursday match just prior to school starting for the year.
According to the Oregon School Activities Association, the boys played West Salem High on Aug. 30.
Russell said all players riding the bus, as well as involved parents, were interviewed by school leaders in the following days. The district then removed the three boys from the team for the rest of the season and suspended the five others.
Russell also said that the district’s finding was then shared with McMinnville Police for possible criminal investigation.
A spokesman for the police department said officers do not have a criminal case open at this time, but said officers would investigate claims if potential victims or witnesses came forward. The department did not answer FOX 12 inquiries regarding that district report.
The boys’ soccer match against Lincoln High was cancelled last week, although the reason is unclear.
FOX 12 spoke to the head soccer coach and several players and parents, all said they didn’t want to comment on the allegations.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.