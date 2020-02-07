Three Portland businesses robbed, police investigating if they're connected

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say three businesses were robbed overnight Thursday, into early Friday morning.
Investigators say each of these robberies happened about 45 minutes apart, all on the east side of Portland.
Police say it's too early to know whether the three are connected, but they are investigating that possibility.
No weapons were used in any of the cases, but the suspect did demand money, according to police.
The first happened at Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 103rd Avenue at Plaid Pantry.
The next happened at 12:30 a.m., about five miles away at another Plaid Pantry on Northeast 60th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.
The third robbery was again, five miles away and about 45 minutes later, and this time at a Subway at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Jessup Street.
Employees there tell FOX 12 the suspect who robbed them was a woman, and didn’t get away with much cash.
Police couldn’t confirm any details about the suspect.
The Plaid Pantry CEO, Jonathan Polonsky, says their company spends a lot of time training employees on avoiding violence.
Last night, he says, their workers did everything perfectly so that no one got hurt.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
