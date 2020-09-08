SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Three prisons in Salem were evacuated due to wildfires.
The Beachie Creek Fire and Lionshead Fire led to the evacuation of all employees and inmates from the Oregon State Correctional Institution, Santiam Correctional Institution and Mill Creek Correctional Facility.
The employees and inmates have been relocated to the Oregon State Penitentiary, also in Salem.
“These three Salem institutions are in potential danger as the fires move down the Santiam Canyon. DOC has worked with the Oregon State Police and the State Fire Marshall to keep everyone who works and lives inside these prisons safe,” according to a DOC statement.
A total of 1,450 inmates were relocated.
The Oregon Department of Corrections stated the inmates are not being released from custody, and they will be housed in emergency beds throughout the Oregon State Penitentiary.
Employees will work at the Oregon State Penitentiary to ensure there are appropriate staffing levels for the prison.
