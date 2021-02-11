PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three shootings that occurred Wednesday night are under investigation in north and northeast Portland.
Police said dozens of rounds were fired and two men were hurt.
The first shooting occurred at 7:58 p.m. at Northeast Oneonta Street and Claremont Avenue at the edge of Woodlawn Park. Officers arrived and found a crashed car with a driver who had been shot. The man driving the car was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds described as serious.
More than 60 casings were found at the scene and three unoccupied cars were hit by bullet strikes, according to investigators. This case number is 21-38113.
At 10:15 p.m., officers responded to shots fired at North Commercial Avenue and Mason Street. Police said more than 30 shell casings were found at that scene, but there are no known injuries in connection with that shooting. This case number is 21-38131.
At 10:49 p.m., shots were fired at North Williams Avenue and Alberta Street. Officers said the driver of a car was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious.
More than 10 shell casings were recovered by investigators. This case number is 21-38240.
Detectives said it is unknown at this time if there is any connection between the shootings.
Police said both shooting victims are expected to recover.
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to note the case numbers and contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0400.
According to the Portland Police Bureau there have been 129 shootings for the year 2021 in the city (not including suicide attempts). Thirty-seven people have been shot and injured year-to-date. For the year thus far, Portland is averaging just slightly over one person killed or injured by gunfire every day.
