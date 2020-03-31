PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after vehicles were stolen from Cascade Motors in northeast Portland.
Police confirmed that a break-in occurred at Cascade Motors, located at 6505 Northeast Columbia Boulevard, sometime Sunday evening.
Three showroom vehicles, an Audi, a Subaru and a Lexus, were stolen. The suspect(s) stole office equipment as well.
The owner of Cascade Motors provided photos of the stolen vehicles to FOX 12.
Anyone with information about the break-in and theft should contact Portland police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Smells like an inside job to me.
