WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have three people in custody following a pursuit in Washington County on Wednesday morning.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to pull over a blue 2000 Honda Accord with no plates for numerous traffic violations at around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest Hillsboro Highway and Southwest Tongue Lane.
The driver did not pull over and deputies continued to follow the vehicle.
The sheriff's office said the pursuit ended on Southwest Minter Bridge Road near Southwest Burkhalter Road when deputies initiated a PIT maneuver. The three people inside the vehicle ran away.
The two passengers were first taken into custody as deputies continued to search for the driver.
A Beaverton Police Department K-9 team responded to the scene to help with the search.
.@BeavertonPolice K-9s Toa (pictured) and Rizzo are onscene assisting in the search. pic.twitter.com/i2lOU3QaAW— WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) January 16, 2019
By 1 p.m., deputies said the driver was spotted walking near the location where she had last been seen hours earlier. Estella Caballero, 22, of Forest Grove, was taken to the hospital for treatment of exposure to the elements and then she was arrested.
Caballero was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of felony eluding in a vehicle, misdemeanor eluding on foot, second-degree theft, driving while criminally revoked and a felony probation violation.
The two passengers were identified as Jorge Gandarilla, 19, and Dalton Tate, 24. They were both arrested on felony probation violations. Gandarilla, who deputies said is Caballero's boyfriend, is also facing the charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Farmington View Elementary School was placed on lockout during the search. That lockout was lifted at around 10:37 a.m.
The sheriff's office said deputies recovered stolen property inside the Honda. Deputies will be returning the recovered property to the rightful owners.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.
